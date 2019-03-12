Chante Stonewall converted a go-ahead, 3-point play with 5.4 seconds left and DePaul beat No. 13 Marquette 74-73 on Tuesday night at Chicago for the Blue Demons’ fourth Big East Conference title in six seasons.
Stonewall took a pass at the 3-point arc, drove the lane and was fouled while making a layup. She added the free throw for a one-point lead and Natisha Hiedeman went coast-to-coast but her bank shot fell short.
Stonewall’s free throw gave DePaul its first lead since 10-8, with 4:07 left in the first quarter, and its 17th straight NCAA Tournament appearance.
Stonewall finished with 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting for DePaul (26-7), which has won 11 games in a row. Lexi Held added 10 points and Kelly Campbell grabbed 12 rebounds.
Hiedeman led top-seeded Marquette (26-7) with 18 points. Selena Lott scored 13, Amani Wilborn 12, and Allazia Blockton and Danielle King each had 11. The Golden Eagles entered with their most victories since the 2006-07 season.
Wilborn made two baskets in the final six seconds of the first half to give Marquette a 40-35 lead. She sank a fade-away jumper in the lane with the shot clock winding down and, after a DePaul turnover, she made a contested layup just before the buzzer for 10 first-half points. Stonewall paced DePaul with 13 points in the half.
Blockton missed a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left but King grabbed the offensive rebound. The Golden Eagles dribbled down the clock and Hiedeman was fouled with 10.4 seconds left before making 1 of 2 free throws for a 73-71 lead.
DePaul has just 11 Big East losses in the last four years — with five coming to Marquette. Last season, DePaul made a tournament record 16 3-pointers in an 86-63 win over Marquette for its third championship in five years. In 2017, Marquette beat DePaul 86-78 for its first Big East title.
Men
SAINT MARY’S 60, NO. 1 GONZAGA 47: Saint Mary’s ended the nation’s longest winning streak and Gonzaga’s six-year reign as West Coast Conference Tournament champions, grinding out a 60-47 victory in the title game at Las Vegas.
Saint Mary’s (22-11) all but shut down the nation’s highest-scoring team by slowing the game and forcing Gonzaga to grind out possessions instead of playing fast and free.
The Gaels held Gonzaga’s leading scorer Rui Hachimura in check and limited the Zags (30-3) to 2-of-17 shooting from 3-point range to end the nation’s longest winning streak at 21 games.
Gonzaga’s 18-game WCC tournament winning streak, dating to the 2012 title game, also came to an end, and so too could its bid for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Instead of waiting for Selection Sunday, Saint Mary’s left no doubt by earning its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2017 with its first WCC title in nine years.
Jordan Ford had 17 points and Tanner Krebs scored 13 for the Gaels.
Brandon Clarke led Gonzaga with 16 points and Hachimura was held to nine, nearly 11 under his average.
Gonzaga dominated the WCC during the regular season, finishing 16-0 while winning by a conference-record 27 points per game.
Two of those wins came against Saint Mary’s: 66-55 in Moraga and 94-46 in Spokane.
The Bulldogs cruised into their 20th straight title game under coach Mark Few — and 22nd overall — by crushing Pepperdine 100-74 in Monday’s semifinals.
Saint Mary’s controlled the pace in round three against Gonzaga, bogging down the Zags’ offense and forcing them into difficult shots. Gonzaga struggled to get anything to fall, open or not, scoring a season-low 24 points by halftime and missing six of its seven 3-point attempts.
The Zags also had a hard time containing Krebs. The junior, who averages 8.9 points per game, had 13 by halftime to push the Gaels to a 27-24 lead. Saint Mary’s did it with second-leading scorer Malik Fitts limited to less than a minute because of foul trouble.
Saint Mary’s continued to bog down Gonzaga and Fitts scored eight quick points to open the second half. The Gaels extended the lead to 48-41 with 7½ minutes left and answered every time Gonzaga tried to make a run.
