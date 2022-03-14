Marquette opens Thursday

Marquette earned the ninth seed and will play North Carolina Thursday in a first-round NCAA Tournament East Region game at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The winner plays wither defending NCAA champion Baylor or Norfolk State Saturday.

Marquette (19-12, 11-8 Big East Conference) is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019 and the 34th in the history of its program.

Thursday will mark just the seventh time Marquette and North Carolina have met. Marquette defeated North Carolina 67-59 in the 1977 NCAA championship game. North Carolina won the next four games between the two programs, which included an 81-63 victory in the 2011 Sweet 16 of the tournament.

In the most recent meeting, Marquette defeated North Carolina 83-70 last season.

