Chennedy Carter scored 30 points, Shambria Washington hit the go-ahead 3-pointer late and No. 4 Texas A&M got a 78-76 win over fifth-seed Marquette in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M (26-7) moves on to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year where it will meet the winner of Monday night’s game between Michigan State-Notre Dame in Chicago on March 30.
A jump shot by Allazia Blockton tied it with a minute left and Amani Wilborn made 1 of 2 free throws with 36 seconds remaining, but a lane violation by A&M gave her one more shot and she made it to put Marquette up 76-74.
Carter found Washington on A&M’s next possession and she made the 3-pointer to put the Aggies up 77-76 with 23 seconds left.
Carter stole an inbounds pass from Danielle King after a timeout with five seconds left and she was fouled by King. The Golden Eagles had to foul two more times to get in the bonus, leaving just 0.9 seconds left when Carter made 1 of 2 free throws to secure the win.
Albany Region
No. 1 LOUISVILLE 71, No. 8 MICHIGAN 50: Asia Durr scored 24 points, including 12 in the first quarter to lead Louisville past Michigan at Louisville.
The Cardinals (31-3) started fast and stayed in gear on the way to earning their third consecutive Sweet 16 berth.
Durr got them going with two assists before adding the first of five 3-pointers in the game and a 4-point play. She finished 9 of 23 from the field and 5 of 14 from long range.
Akienreh Johnson had 12 points and Kayla Robbins 10 for Michigan (22-12).
No. 2 UCONN 84, No. 10 BUFFALO 72: Napheesa Collier scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as UConn held off Buffalo at Storrs, Conn., to move into the Sweet 16 for a 26th consecutive season.
Katie Lou Samuelson and freshman Christyn Williams each added 17 points for the Huskies (33-2).
Greensboro Region
No. 2 IOWA 68, No. 7 MISSOURI 52: Megan Gustafson scored 24 points with 19 rebounds, Makenzie Meyer added 18 points and Iowa blew past Missouri at Iowa City to advance to its second Sweet 16 in five years.
Kathleen Doyle scored 15 points for the Hawkeyes (28-6), who put away the Tigers with a blistering 23-4 run in the second half. They’ll face either Kentucky or North Carolina State, who play each other on Monday, in the semifinals of the Greensboro Regional next week.
Amber Smith scored 21 points for Missouri (24-11).
No. 4 SOUTH CAROLINA 72, No. 5 FLORIDA STATE 64: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 20 points at Charlotte, N.C., to advance to the women’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the sixth straight season.
Te’a Cooper added 13 points and Tyasha Harris had 11 for South Carolina, which won despite being outrebounded 50-33 and allowing Florida State to grab 27 offensive rebounds.
Nicki Ekhomu scored 19 points and Kiah Gilespie had 15 points and 18 rebounds for Florida State (24-9).
Portland Region
No. 1 MISSISSIPPI STATE 85, No. 9 CLEMSON 61: Teaira McCowan had 30 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks to help Mississippi State roll to a win over Clemson at Starkville, Miss.
Anriel Howard added 21 points for Mississippi State (32-2), which has won 10 straight games in a streak that’s lasted more than a month. The Bulldogs were in control throughout Sunday night, jumping out to a 23-10 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Clemson finished 20-13.
No. 2 OREGON 91, No. 10 INDIANA 68: Sabrina Ionescu had 29 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for her 18th career triple double and Oregon beat Indiana to advance to the Sweet 16 at Eugene, Ore.
Ionescu is the NCAA’s career triple-double leader among men and women. She’s had eight this season alone. She reached it on Sunday with just over 2 minutes left when she corralled a rebound on her own missed shot.
With the win the Ducks (31-4) advanced to face the winner of Monday’s game between South Dakota State and Syracuse next weekend at Portland’s Moda Center.
No. 5 ARIZONA STATE 57, No. 4 MIAMI 55: Robbi Ryan’s free throws with 5.0 seconds left off a Hurricanes turnover put Arizona State ahead to stay, and the Sun Devils ousted Miami at Coral Gables, Fla.
Arizona State (22-10) was down by as many as eight in the second half, and survived a game where it shot 35 percent. Jamie Ruden came off the bench to score a team-best 10 for the Sun Devils.
Laura Cornelius scored 15 for Miami (25-9).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.