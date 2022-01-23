Marquette knocking on door

Justin Lewis had 20 points and 13 rebounds to pace Marquette to a 75-64 victory over No. 20 Xavier on Sunday.

Paul Scruggs scored on a layup to get Xavier within 64-59, but the Musketeers did not get another field goal until Jack Nunge’s basket with 34 seconds left to make it 73-64.

“What won us the game was defense down the stretch,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. “We really played well on the defensive end, from an aggressiveness standpoint getting our hands on the basketball. And then Justin Lewis grabbing the ball for us, 13 defensive rebounds is probably the most important stat of the game.”

Xavier hit its first six shots of the second half, but was just 5 of 26 the rest of the way.

“What can’t happen is when a couple of those good shots don’t go in, you can’t then all of a sudden try to play hero basketball,” Xavier coach Travis Steele said. “Because I thought the rest of the way, our guys were forcing things on the offensive end, whether it was a shot or a drive that maybe wasn’t there.”

Darryl Morsell scored 19 and Kam Jones added 12 points for Marquette (14-6, 6-3 Big East), which shot 53% in the second half for its sixth consecutive victory.

Scruggs had 13 points and Colby Jones and Adam Kunkel 12 each for Xavier (14-4, 4-3).

Xavier, which trailed 33-29 at the half, took the lead at 40-38 on a three-point play by Colby Jones. Kam Jones’ reverse layin capped a 10-point run that put Marquette in front 58-53.

“A heck of an effort by our guys. I thought Xavier just did a great job continuing to fight and battle,” Smart said. “The way they started the second half, they showed tremendous aggressiveness and got us on our heels.”

Pro basketball

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen was suspended by the NBA for one game on Sunday for his hard foul on Alex Caruso that resulted in a broken right wrist for the Chicago Bulls guard.

Allen will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Caruso was driving to the basket Friday night when a hard foul by Allen caused him to land on his right side. Caruso lay on the floor for a few minutes, though he stayed in the game to attempt the free throws that resulted from Allen’s flagrant 2 foul.

The Bulls announced Caruso’s injury on Saturday. The team said he needs surgery and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

One night after overcoming a defensive struggle to beat the Chicago Bulls, the Milwaukee Bucks unleashed their offense on the Sacramento Kings.

The end result was the same, with the Bucks claiming a 133-127 victory Saturday night behind the play of veterans Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Middleton finished with a game-high 34 points and Holiday added 26 as the Bucks won without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with right knee soreness.

“We just need to be able to win different type of ballgames,” Middleton said. “Every game is not going to be perfect; every game is not going to be pretty. To get defensive stops, to get 50-50 balls like we did (against the Bulls), it helps. When you hit shots like we did tonight, it also helps.”

Middleton sank a clutch 3-pointer with 1:09 left after the Kings (18-30), who trailed by as many as 15 points, rallied within three points.

After Harrison Barnes converted a layup for the Kings, Holiday split the defense and threw down a left-handed dunk to give the Bucks a 126-120 lead with 47.6 seconds remaining.

The Bucks (30-19) closed out the game by sinking 7 of 8 free throws, including 4 of 4 by Middleton.

Golf

Danielle Kang readily admits she, and her golf game, remain a constant work in progress. She spent much of the offseason finding a way to be “comfortable being uncomfortable.” It seems to be working.

On a difficult championship test at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Kang ran off five birdies in a seven-hole stretch in the middle of her round, posted the low score Sunday at 4-under 68 and sprinted away to a three-shot victory at the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

