Marquette: Golden Eagles pummeled, humbled on road

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored a season-high 27 points to lead No. 5 Villanova to a 96-64 victory over Marquette on Wednesday night.

Collin Gillespie added 16 points and 11 assists, and Jermaine Samuels scored 14 for the Wildcats (13-2, 8-1 Big East), who have won 10 of 11. Robinson-Earl made 10 of 11 shots, including all five 3-point tries, and added eight rebounds.

"He's worked hard all year and it's starting to become a consistent part of his game," Villanova coach Jay Wright said of Robinson-Earl's long-range shooting.

Robinson-Earl said he's taken a cue from the late NBA great Kobe Bryant on how to prep.

"I'm a big Kobe guy and he talks about when you take thousands of shots in that situation, you don't have to think about it," Robinson-Earl said. "I stayed as confident as possible and tried to stick them."

Dawson Garcia scored 28 points and D.J. Carton had 13 for Marquette (9-11, 5-9). The Golden Eagles, playing the first of five straight road games, have lost five of six.

"We competed in the first half, but didn't compete to the level we're capable of in the second half," Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said.