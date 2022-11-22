 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MARQUETTE

Marquette: Golden Eagles fall to Bulldogs at Fort Myers Tip-off tourney

  • 0

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dashawn Davis hit a pair of free throws with three seconds left to help Mississippi State hold off Marquette, 58-55 Monday night in the nightcap of the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament's Beach Division.

The win sends the Bulldogs into Tuesday's championship game, where they will face Utah, a 68-64 winner over Georgia Tech.

Tyler Kolek h/s

Kolek

Tyler Kolek single-handedly kept Marquette close, scoring 10 points over the final 4:45, starting with a 3 to give the Golden Eagles a 46-45 lead, and his layup at the three-minute mark tied the game at 48-48. Kolek's 3 with three seconds left got Marquette within a point, 56-55, and Kam Jones immediately fouled Davis, who converted both shots.

Eric Reed Jr. led Mississippi State (5-0) with 15 points. Davis, who was 3 of 4 from the line, added 12 points and Tolu Smith led the Bulldogs with 16 rebounds.

People are also reading…

Kolek hit 4 of 6 from distance and finished with 16 points to lead Marquette (3-2). Jones added 14 points.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

911 caller saved life of woman being attacked, Burlington Police say

911 caller saved life of woman being attacked, Burlington Police say

Burlington Police officers reported that they responded to a driveway of a residence on the 100 block of Madison Street at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman yelling for help. When they arrived, officers said they found a man — Richard "Rick" Lawrence Sallmann — wrapping a jacket around a woman's head, attempting to suffocate her.

"Officers intervened and stopped the assault," the BPD said Friday, and Sallmann was arrested soon after fleeing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News