Marquette falls short

Jaren Holmes had 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, Osun Osunniyi added 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 22 St. Bonaventure beat Marquette 70-54 on Sunday night to win the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.

Osunniyi — who went into the game as the NCAA’s active leader in blocks per game (2.73) and had four on Sunday — made 8 of 10 from the field. Jalen Adaway had 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Kyle Lofton added 12 points, four assists and two steals.

Marquette missed its first nine field-goal attempts in the second half as Holmes and Adaway scored six points apiece in a 16-2 run that gave St. Bonaventure (5-0) a 49-27 lead with 13 minutes to go. The Bonnies led by double figures the rest of the way.

Justin Lewis led Marquette (5-1) with 17 points and 11 rebounds and David Joplin added 10 points.

Osunniyi and Adaway had back-to-back dunks to give St. Bonaventure (5-0) the lead for good at 17-15 midway through the first half and then scored 10 of the last 13 before the break to make it 33-25 at halftime.

Marquette came in averaging more that 78 points per game on 44.3% shooting from the field and 8.8 made 3-pointers per game. The Golden Eagles shot 30% (17 of 56) overall, made 6 of 27 (22%) from 3-point range and hit 14 of 24 (58%) from the free-throw line.

Darryl Morsell, a graduate transfer from Maryland who came in averaging a team-leading 20.2 points on 54.5% shooting, scored a season-low three points for the Golden Eagles, going 0 for 8 from the field.

Baseball

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired pitcher J.C. Mejia from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named or cash.

Mejia, 25, was 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA in 17 games this past season, including 11 starts. The right-hander struck out 47 and walked 24 in 52 1/3 innings.

In six relief appearances, Mejia posted a 1.80 RA with 11 strikeouts and two walks over 10 innings.

• The Chicago Cubs acquired outfielder Harold Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians for cash on Monday.

The 27-year-old Ramirez batted .268 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 99 games for Cleveland last season. He was designated for assignment on Friday.

A native of Cartagena, Colombia, Ramirez is a .271 hitter over parts of three seasons with Miami and the Guardians. He ranked sixth among NL rookies with 116 hits for the Marlins in 2019.

• The Boston Red Sox have picked up Alex Cora’s option for two more seasons, rewarding their manager for taking them to the AL Championship Series in his first year back after serving his one-year sign-stealing suspension.

Cora, 46, is now under contract through 2024.

“Alex’s leadership of our staff and our players was critical to all that we accomplished in 2021,” Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said. “Along with the entire Red Sox front office, I am excited for many years of continued partnership as we work together to bring another World Series trophy to Fenway Park.”

A former infielder who was a member of Boston's 2007 World Series championship team, Cora is 284-202 in three seasons as manager.

• Speedy utility player Tyler Wade was traded from the New York Yankees to the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named or cash.

Wade was designated for assignment Friday when the Yankees needed roster spots to protect prospects ahead of the winter meeting draft.

The speedy 26-year-old infielder and outfielder hit .268 (34 for 127) with five doubles, one triple, five RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 103 games last season.

College football

One bad season at Florida was one too many for Dan Mullen.

The standard for success when it comes to coaching the Gators is about as high as it can get in college football.

Florida fired Mullen on Sunday, a day after his sixth loss in nine games, two months after the Gators went toe-to-toe with defending national champion Alabama and a year after they had a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

"This is a place where you should have a high level of success over a long period of time,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said.

Mullen's stunningly swift downfall and not-so-surprising departure ends a tumultuous two seasons that included mounting losses, numerous public relation missteps, NCAA sanctions and a victory against lower-division Samford that didn't seem like much for Gators fans to celebrate.

Stricklin said he made the decision Sunday morning and offered Mullen the chance to coach the team's final game, but he declined for fear of being a distraction.

Florida (5-6, 2-6 SEC) hosts rival Florida State (5-6) on Saturday, with the winner becoming bowl eligible. Special teams coordinator and running backs coach Greg Knox will serve as interim coach.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0