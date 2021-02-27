Marquette: Bouknight lifts UConn over Marquette 80-62

Brown, the first Black coach to lead a Division I program in the state of Kansas, took over on the eve of the season when school wins leader Gregg Marshall resigned amid allegations of verbal and physical abuse dating back several years.

The Shockers had watched seven players transfer off last year’s team and appeared headed for a total rebuild. But with help from longtime coach Billy Kennedy, who came aboard as an assistant, Brown has led the Shockers to the brink of a regular-season conference title and a likely berth in next month’s NCAA Tournament.

The 51-year-old Brown spent six seasons on Marshall’s staff, helping the Shockers go 170-54 with four straight NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to the NIT semifinals in 2019. The former Louisiana-Monroe standout also has coached at Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State, Arkansas and South Alabama during his 19-year career.

The NCAA has overturned scholarship and recruiting limitations placed on the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program in 2019.

The decision from the NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee overturned the reduction of one scholarship per year for four years. It also restores Georgia Tech’s freedom to schedule official recruiting trips in conjunction with home games.