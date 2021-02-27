Marquette: Bouknight lifts UConn over Marquette 80-62

James Bouknight had 24 points as UConn beat Marquette 80-62 on Saturday at Storrs. Conn.
R.J. Cole added 21 points for the Huskies.
Andre Jackson had eight rebounds for UConn (12-6, 9-6 Big East Conference). Tyrese Martin added eight rebounds.
Dawson Garcia had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-13, 6-11). Justin Lewis added 14 points. Jamal Cain had seven rebounds.
The Huskies improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. UConn defeated Marquette 65-54 on Jan. 5.
Big East
Chudier Bile scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to carry Georgetown to a 68-60 win over DePaul on Saturday.
Jamorko Pickett had 14 points for Georgetown (8-11, 6-8 Big East Conference). Dante Harris also scored 14 points and had five assists.
Charlie Moore led the Blue Demons (4-12, 2-12) with 22 points, making four 3-pointers. Ray Salnave added 11 points on 2 of 8 shooting. DePaul was 22 of 57 from the field (39%) and 9 of 10 at the line.
The Hoyas were 19 of 21 at the foul line. After a Moore 3-pointer to open the second half pulled DePaul to 30-29, Georgetown tore off on an 18-0 run to lead 48-29 with just over seven minutes gone in the period. Pickett buried three 3-pointers and was fouled trying fourth, making all three free throws to score 12 during the run.
The Hoya lead was in double digits most of the half.
Notes
Paul Weir is stepping down as New Mexico’s basketball coach at the end of the season.
In a statement posted on the program’s website, athletic director Eddie Nunez said the school and Weir mutually agreed to part ways after the season.
The Lobos (6-14, 2-14 Mountain West) will play their regular-season finale at Colorado on Wednesday and take part in the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas, starting March 10.
Weir is in his fourth season as coach of New Mexico. He has a 58-61 overall record with the Lobos, including a pair of 19-win seasons.
- Wichita State removed the interim tag from coach Isaac Brown’s title, agreeing in principle to a five-year deal with the longtime assistant who took a program in chaos to the top of the American Athletic Conference this season.
The Shockers (13-4, 9-2) head into the weekend with a slim conference lead — mere percentage points — over No. 12 Houston, which it beat last week for one of the biggest home victories in school history. They haven’t lost since Jan. 21, ripping off five wins in a row while navigating COVID-19 pauses within other programs that have forced four postponements.
Brown, the first Black coach to lead a Division I program in the state of Kansas, took over on the eve of the season when school wins leader Gregg Marshall resigned amid allegations of verbal and physical abuse dating back several years.
The Shockers had watched seven players transfer off last year’s team and appeared headed for a total rebuild. But with help from longtime coach Billy Kennedy, who came aboard as an assistant, Brown has led the Shockers to the brink of a regular-season conference title and a likely berth in next month’s NCAA Tournament.
The 51-year-old Brown spent six seasons on Marshall’s staff, helping the Shockers go 170-54 with four straight NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to the NIT semifinals in 2019. The former Louisiana-Monroe standout also has coached at Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State, Arkansas and South Alabama during his 19-year career.
- The NCAA has overturned scholarship and recruiting limitations placed on the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program in 2019.
The decision from the NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee overturned the reduction of one scholarship per year for four years. It also restores Georgia Tech’s freedom to schedule official recruiting trips in conjunction with home games.
The NCAA’s Committee on Infractions will reconsider the scholarship sanctions, which have not started while under appeal, at a date which has not been announced. The recruiting sanctions were vacated.
Last year, Georgia Tech agreed to miss the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament after withdrawing its appeal of a postseason ban for 2020.
The penalties were the result of the NCAA finding major recruiting violations were committed by former Georgia Tech assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie as well as coach Josh Pastner’s former friend, Ron Bell. Pastner was not directly named in the findings.