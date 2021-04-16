Marquette: Basketball exodus: Theo John transferring to Duke

“This has a chance to be as good a staff as I’ve worked with,” Smart said. “I am really excited about each coach’s fit with each other and the way they’ll dedicate themselves to our current and future players. Each brings a unique skill set to the program, but what they share is a commitment to relationships, growth and what goes into winning.”

Berry arrives in Milwaukee after most recently spending three seasons (2018-21) as an assistant coach under Smart at Texas. Berry owns over 15 years of experience at the NCAA Division I level, including 12 as an assistant coach. Berry helped coordinate the recruitment of multiple top-ranked players to Texas, including consensus top-10 national recruit Greg Brown in 2020. Brown claimed a spot in the McDonald’s All-American game.

Hatt served under Smart for six seasons at Texas, most recently as an assistant coach (2020-21). He was the director of basketball operations for the four years (2016-20) previous and worked as a special assistant in 2015-16. During Hatt’s tenure alongside Smart on the Texas staff, the Longhorns compiled a 109-86 (.559) mark and advanced to a trio of NCAA Tournament appearances (2016, 2018 and 2021) while also winning the 2019 National Invitation Tournament Championship.