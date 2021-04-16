Marquette: Basketball exodus: Theo John transferring to Duke

Forward Theo John says he’s transferring from Marquette to Duke, yet another player to leave the Golden Eagles.
John said on Twitter on Friday that after conferring with his family he will spend his final year of eligibility with the Blue Devils.
“I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my basketball journey,” he said,
The 6-foot-9 John averaged 8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks this past season. His 191 career blocks rank second in Marquette history. He has made 91 starts over the last three seasons.
John’s departure is another piece of the overhaul of Marquette’s roster under new coach Shaka Smart. Marquette hired Smart from Texas to replace Steve Wojciechowski, who was fired after the Golden Eagles went 13-14 this past season.
Other transfers from Marquette’s 2020-21 team include Jamal Cain (Oakland), Koby McEwen (Weber State) and Symir Torrence (Syracuse).
Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring (13.0) and rebounding (6.6) as a freshman this past season, has entered his name into NBA draft consideration but hasn’t ruled out a return to school.
Transfers are not uncommon any time there’s a change of coaches. On Thursday, the NCAA, as expected, approved a plan allowing all players to transfer once as an undergraduate without missing a season.
Marquette announced on Thursday the additions of George Mason transfer Tyler Kolek and Clemson transfer Olivier-Maxence Prosper, as well as incoming freshmen Emarion Ellis, Keeyan Itejere and David Joplin.
Ellis, Itejere and Joplin had committed to play for Smart at Texas before following him to Marquette. Smart is taking over for Steve Wojciechowski, who was fired after going 128-95 in seven seasons.
Ellis is rated 105th among all prospects nationwide in his class, Joplin 114th and Itejere 156th, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.
“I appreciate the loyalty of all the guys who signed with us previously and then decided to sign with us here,” Smart said. “Those guys certainly could have or would have had other opportunities, but there’s a relationship there that we have.”
That trio joins a freshman class that already included November signees Kam Jones (No. 162 in the 247Sports composite) and Stevie Mitchell (No. 86).
Smart also announced additions to his coaching staff.
Joining Smart from his most recent stop at Texas are assistant coaches Neill Berry and Cody Hatt, as well as Nevada Smith, who will serve as special assistant to the head coach. Also joining the Golden Eagles as an assistant coach is DeAndre Haynes, who most recently held the same position at Maryland.
“This has a chance to be as good a staff as I’ve worked with,” Smart said. “I am really excited about each coach’s fit with each other and the way they’ll dedicate themselves to our current and future players. Each brings a unique skill set to the program, but what they share is a commitment to relationships, growth and what goes into winning.”
Berry arrives in Milwaukee after most recently spending three seasons (2018-21) as an assistant coach under Smart at Texas. Berry owns over 15 years of experience at the NCAA Division I level, including 12 as an assistant coach. Berry helped coordinate the recruitment of multiple top-ranked players to Texas, including consensus top-10 national recruit Greg Brown in 2020. Brown claimed a spot in the McDonald’s All-American game.
Hatt served under Smart for six seasons at Texas, most recently as an assistant coach (2020-21). He was the director of basketball operations for the four years (2016-20) previous and worked as a special assistant in 2015-16. During Hatt’s tenure alongside Smart on the Texas staff, the Longhorns compiled a 109-86 (.559) mark and advanced to a trio of NCAA Tournament appearances (2016, 2018 and 2021) while also winning the 2019 National Invitation Tournament Championship.
Haynes joins the Golden Eagles after working most recently under Mark Turgeon for two seasons (2019-21) at the University of Maryland. In a total of four years in the Big Ten Conference with the Terps and Michigan (2017-19), Haynes was a member of three NCAA tournament teams (2019-20 postseason was cancelled), including a Final Four appearance in 2017-18. He was also a member of Big Ten Championship and Big Ten Tournament Championship team with the Wolverines.
Smith arrives in Milwaukee after serving one season on Smart’s staff as Director of Program Development. In 2020-21, highlights for the Longhorns included the program’s first-ever Big 12 Championship title, a top-five national ranking during the regular season and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. Prior to Texas, Smith served as the head coach of the NBA G-League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce for three seasons (2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19). He led the Skyforce, the Miami Heat’s affiliate, to a 78-72 mark in his three years.
Note
Former Marquette star Dwyane Wade is an NBA owner.
The Utah Jazz announced Friday that the 13-time NBA All-Star will join the youngest ownership group in the league.
The group is headed by technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, who along with his wife, Ashley, acquired majority interest in the Jazz in late 2020.
Wade played 16 NBA seasons with Miami, Chicago and Cleveland before retiring after the 2018-19 season. He won three NBA titles and had his No. 3 jersey retired by the Heat last month.