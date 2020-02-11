NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marquese M Snow, 1600 block West Boulevard, Racine, obstructing an officer.
32-year-old Mount Pleasant woman identified as victim in Highway 20 crash
The man allegedly pretended to have a gun, but was eventually arrested without any injuries being reported.
CALEDONIA — Richard Outland has spent a good deal of thought — and a lot more money — trying to make Lake Michigan, which laps at the bottom o…
Police have released images of all four suspects. They are accused of using forgery to withdraw more than $1,800.
RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man is facing five felony charges after several victims stepped forward and said that he sexually assaulted them as …
As of Friday morning, there was no public evidence that the attacks on Oshkosh and Racine were coordinated, despite them occurring approximately within one day of each other.
A Sunday church service took a turn for the dramatic when a man slumped over in his pew.
RACINE — This winter, getting a Downtown ice rink built, filled and frozen has been a slippery goal.
