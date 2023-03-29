Marquese L. Haines, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Marquese L. Haines
Related to this story
Most Popular
The video on Tek's last day as a law enforcement dog has gone viral.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Microsoft is looking to enter an agreement to purchase 315 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for $50 million.
BURLINGTON — A Wisconsin Vision Center employee is accused of breaking into the CEO’s safe and taking gift cards and merchandise worth more th…
Waterford is losing a popular destination with the announced shutdown of Waterford Unique Antique Market, once ranked among Wisconsin's best i…
The City of Racine is hosting a free drop-off disposal event April 8 at 1800 S. Memorial Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.