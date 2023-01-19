NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marques A. Gory, 3100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
The principal of Burlington High School has resigned after just six months on the job.
Two Racine police officers were shot overnight after responding to a report of a domestic incident on Racine’s south side.
A teenager accused of shooting his girlfriend was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Racine police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night in the 1700 block of Packard Avenue.
RACINE — A girl has been reported missing since Jan. 10 and Racine police are asking for assistance in locating her.
The suspect in a vehicle pursuit and subsequent officer-involved shooting near the Great Lakes Dragaway in the Town of Paris Monday has died, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.
Key evidence in an OWI crash with death has been suppressed after the defense was able to show an officer from the Caledonia Police Department provided false information to the court when applying for the blood draw warrant.
According to a Dane County Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
RACINE — A 14-year-old has been charged with attempted intentional homicide after shooting a girl multiple times in the head.
A 25-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in Racine. A suspect is in custody.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.