Marquee wins piling up for Michigan's Howard

Coach Mark Turgeon is just wondering what it’ll take to get the Terrapins (7-0) going a little earlier in games, regardless of who they’re playing.

“I think we’ve beaten two NCAA tournament-type teams down here so far, and we get to play for a championship on Sunday,” Turgeon said after Friday’s 80-73 victory over Harvard in the semifinals of the eight-team tournament at Disney World.

“I’m disappointed in myself that I can’t get our team to play better at the start,” the coach added. “I don’t what know it is. If I knew what it was, I’d have it corrected. “

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half, and the persistent Terps gradually overcome another slow start to begin a season with seven straight wins for the first time under Turgeon.

Cowan followed up on a 30-point performance in the previous day’s come-from-behind win over Temple with 10 points and an assist during a 12-4 burst that sparked a game-closing surge for the Terps, who also got the job done defensively by holding Harvard (5-3) without a field goal for a six-minute stretch of the second half while Maryland was taking control.