Marquee wins piling up for Michigan's Howard

Isaiah Livers scored 21 points and Michigan again overwhelmed a highly ranked opponent with its flowing offense to beat No. 8 Gonzaga 82-64 on Friday in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.
Jon Teske added 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolverines, who beat sixth-ranked North Carolina on Thursday and finished a memorable three-game run to the title by giving first-year coach Juwan Howard another marquee victory.
This one had a similar feeling to the UNC win, too, with Michigan’s offense kicking into a hot-shooting gear midway through the second half to take control and build a huge lead.
Michigan (7-0) led just 38-36 when the shots started falling from just about everywhere: a 3-pointer from Zavier Simpson, two drives from freshman Franz Wagner, a 3 from Livers and two more from David DeJulius.
It was a burst of 10 straight scoring possessions — with Michigan moving the ball to get good looks on just about every one — that put the Wolverines up 62-43 by the midway point of the second half.
Gonzaga (8-1) never got the lead below double figures again.
Michigan shot 54% for the game, including 12 of 23 from 3-point range.
Killian Tillie scored 20 points for the battered Bulldogs, who dealt with numerous injury concerns over the three-day tournament. Gonzaga just couldn’t keep up with the Wolverines operating with confident efficiency, and finished the game shooting 40%.
On Thursday, Eli Brooks matched his career high with 24 points and Michigan ran off 19 straight points in the second half to upset No. 6 North Carolina 73-64.
Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines (6-0), who led by five early in the second half before pulling away with the big run for first-year coach Juwan Howard’s first marquee victory. Michigan will face No. 8 Gonzaga in the final Friday.
The 19-0 burst included a dazzling run of five straight baskets. At one point, Brooks buried a 3-pointer to push the lead to 19 and left Tar Heels coach Roy Williams standing on the sideline with both hands resting on top of his head.
Yet Franz Wagner followed with another, then Brooks added a runner that pushed the lead to 60-36 with 11:18 left and finally forced the timeout-hoarding Williams to burn one.
The Tar Heels (5-1) managed a long push to get back in it, twice getting as close as eight on interior buckets by Garrison Brooks in the final 3 1/2 minutes. But Eli Brooks made a 3 with 1:12 left, pushing the margin back to double figures.
Freshman Cole Anthony had 22 points and seven rebounds for North Carolina.
NO. 5 MARYLAND 80, HARVARD 73: Maryland is answering the challenge against stronger competition in the Orlando Invitational.
Coach Mark Turgeon is just wondering what it’ll take to get the Terrapins (7-0) going a little earlier in games, regardless of who they’re playing.
“I think we’ve beaten two NCAA tournament-type teams down here so far, and we get to play for a championship on Sunday,” Turgeon said after Friday’s 80-73 victory over Harvard in the semifinals of the eight-team tournament at Disney World.
“I’m disappointed in myself that I can’t get our team to play better at the start,” the coach added. “I don’t what know it is. If I knew what it was, I’d have it corrected. “
Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half, and the persistent Terps gradually overcome another slow start to begin a season with seven straight wins for the first time under Turgeon.
Cowan followed up on a 30-point performance in the previous day’s come-from-behind win over Temple with 10 points and an assist during a 12-4 burst that sparked a game-closing surge for the Terps, who also got the job done defensively by holding Harvard (5-3) without a field goal for a six-minute stretch of the second half while Maryland was taking control.
Jalen Smith had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins, Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala scored 13 apiece for the Terps, who will play Marquette or USC for the championship.
“I thought (Thursday) we really had energy. Today we had nothing,” Turgeon said. “We’re a rah-rah team in the dressing room, a rah-rah team when we’re stretching. I thought we were ready. We just didn’t share the ball enough. I just want our guys to play a little more unselfishly at the start and I think we’ll be a better team.”
Bryce Aiken led Harvard with 30 points, but the Crimson missed 18 of 26 attempts from behind the 3-point arc and didn’t have enough muscle or firepower to hold off the Terps after leading by as many as 11 in the opening half. Noah Kirkwood finished with 12 points and Robert Baker had 11.
“Bryce can score with the best of them,” Harvard coach Tommy Amaker said. “He had a pretty efficient offensive game, but he can be better than that, certainly in other areas of quarterbacking our team and leading our team.”
Amaker was impressed with Maryland, which — despite slow starts being a recurring theme — won its first five games by no fewer than 18 points.
“The key word for me, and I think all good teams have this, is balance,” Amaker said. “I think they have a lot of pieces to the puzzle.”