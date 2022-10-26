Marquee game returns on Badgers' schedule

Fans disappointed in the Badgers home football schedule in 2022 got a bit of good news regarding the 2023 slate at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Big Ten Conference announced next season’s league schedule Wednesday, and the University of Wisconsin will host Ohio State on Oct. 28, a marquee matchup that this season’s home schedule lacked.

UW’s nonconference slate includes the season opener against Buffalo (Sept. 2, 2023), a road game in which UW will try to avenge this season's loss against Washington State (Sept. 8) and a home tilt against Georgia Southern (Sept. 15).

The 2023 season will be the Badgers’ last in the Big Ten West Division, at least in its current state. The Big Ten is adding Southern Cal and UCLA to the league in 2024 and football divisions will be altered by those additions. There was some discussion of dropping the current division model in 2023, but it will remain for a final season.

UW kicks off Big Ten play in 2023 with a road game at Purdue on Sept. 23. The Badgers beat the Boilermakers on Saturday to extend their win streak in that series to 16 games, their longest active streak against any Big Ten team.

The Badgers will have an earlier idle week in 2023, leaving open Sept. 30. They’ll play eight games in eight weeks to close the season. Rutgers will come to Camp Randall on Oct. 7 following the bye. Rutgers hasn’t put up much of a fight against the Badgers since joining the Big Ten. UW is 4-0 in the series and the average margin of victory is 34.5 points.

UW will host Iowa on Oct. 14. The Badgers have won eight of the last 10 meetings with the Hawkeyes heading into their game next month in Iowa City. A road trip to Illinois follows Oct. 21. UW dropped this season’s matchup with the Illini 34-10, the last game Paul Chryst coached for UW.

Ohio State comes to Madison on Oct. 28 in the biggest matchup of the week in the conference. UW brings a nine-game skid against the Buckeyes into that matchup, the first between the teams at Camp Randall since 2016.

The East Division crossovers end with a road game at Indiana on Nov. 4. UW hasn’t played Indiana since the Hoosiers won 14-6 at a near-empty Camp Randall in the COVID-altered 2020 season. That loss snapped the Badgers’ 10-game win streak against Indiana.

Northwestern (Nov. 11) and Nebraska (Nov. 18) come to Camp Randall to wrap up the home schedule for UW. Northwestern couldn’t keep up with UW when the Badgers steamrolled it 42-7 at Ryan Field earlier this month, and UW hasn’t lost to Nebraska since early in the 2012 season, a streak it’ll look to continue when it travels to Lincoln next month.

A trip to Minneapolis concludes the season when the Badgers play Minnesota two days after Thanksgiving. The most-played rivalry in college football has been even of late, with UW and Minnesota splitting the past four contests. The Badgers finish the 2022 regular season against the Gophers at Camp Randall.