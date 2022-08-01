 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marquan D. Mosley

Marquan Mosley

Marquan D. Mosley, 1200 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, obstructing an officer, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

