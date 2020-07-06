Markets swell around the world; Nasdaq sets another record

The worry is that if the pandemic keeps worsening, with hotspots stretching across the U.S. South and West, it could scare shoppers and businesses away from spending. The worst-case scenario for markets is that governments resume lockdowns implemented during the spring and choke off the budding economic recovery. Either way, many economists expect the global economy to take years before returning to its output from before the pandemic.

The huge spending efforts to resuscitate the economy could also lead to a reckoning in the future. "We have now mortgaged our entire future to try and withstand this downturn," Essele said.

At some point, the buildup in debt for the U.S. government could lead to higher taxes and interest rates. But markets generally see that as a potential problem for another day.

For now, the trend is still upward. Monday's rally follows last week's 4% gain for the S&P 500, which itself helped cap the best quarter for the U.S. stock market since 1998. It's a whiplash turnaround from the market's earlier sell-off, which sent the S&P 500 down nearly 34% from its record.