Markets have muted reaction to long-awaited China trade deal

In addition to canceling the new tariffs, the U.S. also agreed to reduce certain existing import taxes on about $112 billion in Chinese goods from 15% to 7.5%. In return, Trump said on Twitter, the Chinese have agreed to "massive" purchases of American farm and manufactured products as part of the initial deal.

It's unclear how much the partial trade deal removes the uncertainty over another escalation in the dispute, which has had more than a few swings since it started 17 months ago.

"We got something, but until we have a full-fledged deal it may be tough to get excited," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist for TD Ameritrade.

The latest development in trade relations didn't have much of an impact on the market because it is essentially just a tariff truce, according to Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. The next phase of the agreement will have to tackle some of the larger issues to provide relief from existing tariffs.

"It's going to be a bigger lift in large part because the president doesn't really want to take the tariffs off," Cox said. "That's going to require much more give on the Chinese part than what is currently in the offer."