Mark W Monson, 2500 block of Wexford Road, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (general alcohol concentration enhancer), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping. 

