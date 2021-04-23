 Skip to main content
Mark L Naeve, 4900 block of Schoen Road, Union Grove, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

