Mark L Naeve

Authorities pleaded Sunday for help in locating a suspect who opened fire at a Kenosha County tavern in a confrontation that left three people dead and two people seriously injured.
Three different car dealerships on Washington Avenue had six total vehicles stolen from their lots over the weekend, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
“Mr. Dickert turned that parking lot into his own personal fight club,” prosecuting attorney John Wagner said during his opening statement.
A 17-year-old who allegedly smashed a Racine County Jail worker's windshield was arrested after being found on top of a roof near to the jail in Racine.
Bandanas, scarves and gaiters are no longer considered “face coverings" under the city's Safer Racine ordinance, but they aren't really being banned. A few other changes were made Monday night.
In some ways, the city's public health administrator wants the mask ordinance to be made more strict in some ways but also less strict in others. Read the story for full details.