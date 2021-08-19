Mark E Kimmons

"It was so exciting for other people to get their new ear piercing, to get their new eyebrow piercing. It was like an accessory to the body," said Anngee Goldbeck, owner of new Rise Up Piercings and Tattoos, 307 Main St. in Downtown Racine. "It just made me happy being able to do that for people."
Organizers of the Racine County Fair are fighting a lawsuit filed by a tractor and truck pull competition organizer who says the fair has improperly used his event's name, "Challenge of Power," in violation of his trademark and intellectual property rights.
After almost two decades of business, Monday was the last time customers were able to visit Victory Lane Car Wash, which was sold in part of a larger deal to develop a relocating Panera Bread on Washington Avenue.
A Racine man who denied that COVID-19 exists and was enraged about his children wearing masks now faces criminal charges after he allegedly threatened violence against a football coach for requiring masks on a team bus, then later resisted arrest and mocked a police officer during an alleged domestic abuse incident.