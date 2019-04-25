Mark A. Bell, 1900 block of Erie St., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Most Popular
-
Employee charged for stealing several hundred dollars from Kewpee
-
New Downtown Racine country bar opens today
-
Caledonia police say man found with cocaine, 650 grams of pot, in traffic stop
-
Foxconn's legal issues: Two lawsuits could shed light on how the business operates
-
Six local businesses cited during compliance checks
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Tell us what you think
Should there be legislation requiring the state move more toward renewable energy?
You voted:
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Office
- Updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.