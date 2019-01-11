NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Marisol Denise Pantoja, 24, 200 block of South Front Street, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs (second and subsequent offense), possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC, second and subsequent offense), possession of a controlled substance.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments