Mario Oscar Morales
A 44-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound after a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon near the area of LaSalle and English streets, the Racine Police Department announced late Tuesday afternoon in a news release.
Racine police have released the name of a 44-year-old man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon. Here are all the latest details.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged after allegedly being found with had more than 1,634 grams (3.6 pounds) of marijuana and more than 280 …
One man is in custody, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’
When Josh Myers didn’t snap the ball on time during an 11-on-11 period with hip-hop music blasting from the on-field speakers, Aaron Rodgers chewed him out in a big way, complete with an angry tone and a naughty word or two as he burned a timeout.
Today unexpectedly became an unfortunately tough day for all the Racine beer lovers and supporters of local businesses. In September, taproom hours will be 4-9 p.m. on Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. on Fridays and noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Racine Police Department has increased its presence in a north side neighborhood after a week of gun violence.
A minority of hospital employees are becoming more vocal, to the point of risking their jobs and careers, in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. At Ascension, there's no appeals process to the health system's mandate.
A 21-year-old from Racine allegedly shot another man's car after getting into an argument with him.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of hitting two women and children with a car and driving while intoxicated.