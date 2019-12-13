Mario M Garcia
Mario M Garcia

Mario M Garcia, 1800 block of North Main Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3 and 10 grams). 

