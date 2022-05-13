 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mario M. Garcia

Mario Garcia

Mario M. Garcia, 2200 block of Lawn Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), deliver/distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.

