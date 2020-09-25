Mario L Steward

Mario (aka Kendric Stewart) L Steward, Grand Rapids, Michigan, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mario (aka Kendric Stewart) L Steward, Grand Rapids, Michigan, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.