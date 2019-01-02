Japanese left-hander Yusei Kikuchi has finalized four-year contract with the Seattle Mariners that guarantees $56 million and includes club options that could make it worth $109 million over seven seasons.
Seattle announced the agreement Wednesday, just ahead of the deadline for the 27-year-old to sign with a major league club.
He receives a $6 million signing bonus and salaries of $8 million this year, $14 million in 2020 and $15 million in 2021. The agreement includes a $13 million player option for 2022, and Seattle has options worth $16.5 million annually for 2022-25.
Seattle has until the third day after the 2021 World Series to exercise all four team options. If the Mariners decline, Kikuchi has until the fifth day after the 2021 World Series to exercise his player option.
“Yusei’s combination of character, talent, experience and relative age made him a primary target in our roster building plans,” Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said. “He is an exciting young pitcher with the ability to impact the Mariners, both in the present and future.”
Kikuchi was posted by the Pacific League’s Seibu Lions on Dec. 4. Under the rules in the November 2017 posting agreement, he had until Wednesday afternoon Seattle time to sign with a major league team.
Seattle owes Seibu $10,275,000 as a posting fee: 20 percent of the first $25 million in guaranteed money, 17.5 percent of the next $25 million and 15 percent above that. The Mariners would owe Seibu a supplemental fee of $7.95 million if the club options are exercised — 15 percent of the additional guaranteed money.
Kikuchi was 14-4 with a 3.08 ERA for Seibu last season. He was 16-6 with a 1.97 ERA a year earlier. His fastball sits in the low-to-mid 90s and he has an array of off-speed pitches.
CUBS: The Chicago Cubs have hired former All-Star infielder Mark Loretta as their bench coach and pitcher Bob Tewksbury as mental skills coordinator.
Loretta replaces Brandon Hyde, who left to manage the Baltimore Orioles, after spending the past nine seasons in San Diego’s front office. Loretta batted .295 over 15 seasons with Milwaukee, Houston, San Diego, Boston and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was an All-Star with the Padres in 2004 and Red Sox in 2006.
Tewksbury played for six teams over 13 years from 1986-98, including parts of two seasons with the Cubs. He was an All-Star with St. Louis in 1992.
Tewksbury earned a Master’s of Education in Sport Psychology and Counseling from Boston University in 2004. He has spent 15 years working in mental skills, the past two with San Francisco.
ANGELS: Catcher Jonathan Lucroy would earn $4,525,000 under his deal with the Los Angeles Angels if he makes 135 starts behind the plate and has 525 plate appearances.
Lucroy, whp played for the Milwaukee Brewers from 2010-16, gets a $3.35 million salary under the deal and can earn $600,000 for starts at catcher and $575,000 for plate appearances.
He would get $50,000 for 100 starts at catcher, $75,000 each for 105 and each additional five though 130 and $100,000 for 135. He also would get $50,000 each for 350 and 375 plate appearances, $75,000 apiece for 400 and each additional 25 through 500, and $100,000 for 525.
A two-time All-Star, the 32-year-old Lucroy batted .241 with four homers, 51 RBIs and a .617 OPS in 126 games last year during his only season with the Oakland Athletics. Though he struggled at the plate, he received praise for his management of the A’s pitching staff.
ATHLETICS: Relief pitcher Joakim Soria, who pitched for the Brewers part of last season, gets $6.5 million this year and $8.5 million in 2020 as part of his $15 million, two-year contract with Oakland.
Soria can earn bonuses of $250,000 each for 35 and 40 games finished as part of the deal announced Dec. 21.
He would get a $750,000 assignment bonus the first time he is traded.
NATIONALS: Anibal Sanchez can earn an additional $2 million in bonuses for starts in each of the next two seasons as part of his $19 million, two-year contract with the Washington Nationals, a deal that could be worth $33 million over three years.
Sanchez has salaries of $8 million this year and $9 million in 2020 under the deal announced Dec. 27, with $2 million of each year’s salary deferred until Jan. 15, 2021. The Nationals have a $12 million option for 2021 with a $2 million buyout, and the buyout would be due on Jan. 15, 2021.
In both 2019 and 2020, Sanchez would earn $500,000 each for 18, 22, 26 and 30 starts.
RAYS: All-Star right-hander Charlie Morton could earn $45 million over three seasons with Tampa Bay if he doesn’t have lengthy injury problems the next two years and the team exercises a $15 million option for 2021.
Morton is guaranteed $15 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the deal announced Dec. 21.
Morton was 15-3 with a 3.13 ERA last year for Houston, making a career-high 30 starts. He was 46-71 with Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia before going to Houston, and he had Tommy John surgery in June 2012.
YANKEES: New York obtained a low-cost infield replacement, agreeing to a one-year contract with shortstop Troy Tulowitzki for the major league minimum $555,000, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
A five-time All-Star who turned 34 in October, Tulowitzki has not played in the major leagues since July 2017 and was released by the Toronto Blue Jays last month. He was limited to 66 games in 2017 because of a hamstring and right ankle injury. The ankle required surgery last spring and he missed the entire season.
