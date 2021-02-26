 Skip to main content
Marina Nicole Luccas
Marina Nicole Luccas, 1700 block of Redcoat Drive, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, alcohol fine enhancer), disorderly conduct, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (4th offense, alcohol fine enhancer), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, alcohol fine enhancer), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (5th or 6th offense, alcohol fine enhancer).

