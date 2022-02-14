Margaret Clark artwork on view at Kenosha Creative Space

KENOSHA — “The Figure in the Story — An Art Exhibit by Margaret Clark” features photo realistic paintings by Margaret Clark that convey captivating narratives through a combination of seemingly unrelated images. The exhibit continues through March 3 at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.

Through the juxtaposition of images from multiple sources and painting of an imagined environment, Clark contrasts the past and the present. Her work creates an immersive and thought-provoking experience for the viewer as they step into her world of magic realism. Clark’s artwork has been showcased in exhibitions around the world for decades.