Mardi Crawl in Downtown Racine Feb. 26

Participating locations include Amos Los Tacos, Blue Rock Lounge, Brickhouse, Carriage House, Coasters, Dewey’s, Evelyn’s Club Main, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Littleport Brewing, Main Hub, Marci’s on Main, Michigan’s Pub, Pepi’s, Pub on Wisconsin, Taste of Soul 262, Taeja Vu’s on Main and The Void.

Partygoers are invited to celebrate Mardi Gras style with beads, boas and masks. People who frequent six locations and get stamps can enter the raffle. The drawing with several prizes will take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 (Fat Tuesday), at Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St.