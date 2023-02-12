RACINE — The annual Mardi Crawl featuring beads and prizes will be held from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in Downtown Racine.

Partygoers are invited to celebrate Mardi Gras style with beads, boas and masks. People who frequent eight locations and get stamps can enter the raffle. Cards are available at participating bars. The drawing with several prizes will take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 (Fat Tuesday), at Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St. (need not be present to win).

Participating bar crawl locations include Blue Rock Lounge, The Blue, Brickhouse, Coasters, Evelyn’s Club Main, Foxhole Lougne at Veterans Center, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Main Hub, Marci’s on Main, Michigan’s Pub, Pepi’s, Pub on Wisconsin and The Void.

Two busses will transport partygoers to each location. Wristbands cost $5 to ride the bus. Tickets are available at Main Hub or on a bus.