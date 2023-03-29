Marcus L. Webb, 2200 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, sex offender registry violation, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Marcus L. Webb
Related to this story
Most Popular
The video on Tek's last day as a law enforcement dog has gone viral.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Microsoft is looking to enter an agreement to purchase 315 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for $50 million.
BURLINGTON — A Wisconsin Vision Center employee is accused of breaking into the CEO’s safe and taking gift cards and merchandise worth more th…
The City of Racine is hosting a free drop-off disposal event April 8 at 1800 S. Memorial Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Waterford is losing a popular destination with the announced shutdown of Waterford Unique Antique Market, once ranked among Wisconsin's best i…