Marcus Hayes: Eagles should suspend DeSean Jackson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

PHILADELPHIA — So that’s it? Three toothless, insincere apologies? Maybe a fine?

Not enough. Not nearly enough.

DeSean Jackson quoted two of the most appalling anti-Semites of the past 100 years — Adolf Hitler (it wasn’t actually a Hitler quote) and Louis Farrakhan — and Jackson issues an off-the-cuff “If I offended you” and an “I’ll do better” and he’s going to meet with some rabbi?

We’ve been here before, with the same team. Have Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman learned nothing in the seven years since Riley Cooper?

Cooper, at a country music concert in the summer of 2013, was recorded using the n-word. His punishment: a small fine and a two-day trip home to Florida for self-reflection, or some garbage. When he got back, he was just as big a jerk as when he left.

I said then Cooper should have been suspended. He should have lost two game checks.

The same should happen now to Jackson.

If racial intolerance cannot be tolerated when directed at Black people, it cannot be tolerated when it comes from Black people. Yes, when compared to Cooper, it’s a double standard. No, it’s not fair. But we should not let the mistakes of our past excuse the sins of our present.