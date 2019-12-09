Marcus D Wade

Johnathan Hennegan, owner of the firearm retailer Chambered, was arrested Wednesday. Upon opening Chambered, Hennegan preached the importance of responsible gun ownership. He now faces nine criminal charges that include second-degree sexual assault, operating a firearm while intoxicated and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.
A Honda Accord with more than 320,000 miles on it named after a mayonnaise alternative refused to move in the drive-thru at Mount Pleasant's Chick-Fil-A. What happened next might as well define the Christmas spirit.
The kid-focused arcade restaurant has revamped its pizza to be more adult-friendly, expanded its salad bar and fruit choices, has a redesigned slimmer rodent-mascot (still named Charles Entertainment Cheese; yes, that is his full name), and fired the animatronic band.