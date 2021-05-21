 Skip to main content
Marcus D Salisbury
Marcus D Salisbury

Marcus Salisbury

Marcus D Salisbury, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run (injury), second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.

