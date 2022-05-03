Marcus C. Haynes, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, obstructing an officer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Marcus C. Haynes, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, obstructing an officer.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
More information is being revealed about a Sunday killing that's shaken Racine.
“My daughter was scared every day." Leonard Larry said she would get out of her car, run until she was inside her house, then quickly lock the door. Brittany Booker, the mother to 6 children, was killed Sunday, the victim of violent crime.
Dyer Elementary School Principal Scott Schimmel has been placed on leave.
Three women in total have been officially accused of harboring Terry Jackson.
Police say the investigation is being hampered by uncooperative witnesses.
A Racine man allegedly splashed hot grease onto a woman and fired a gun at the intersection of 17th Street and Packard Avenue last month.
The word "gay" wasn't said much during Noah Michelson's youth in Racine, and it certainly wasn't often used in a positive way. Have things changed?
Neither side has given specifics on where negotiations have broken down. "The working class just needs more love," said one employee on the picket line.
A Racine man behind the wheel of an automobile allegedly drove off with a woman partially out of the car window before getting into a rollover crash Saturday.
The mother of a student, who said a teacher's aide touched and talked to her and other children inappropriately at Dyer Elementary in Burlington, said she complained to the school principal two months before the aide was investigated.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.