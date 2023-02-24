Marcus A. Cole, 400 block of Ninth Street, Racine, arson of building, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Marcus A. Cole
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — A Racine man is facing more than a dozen felony charges after cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and marijuana allegedly were discovered at hi…
A teacher's aide at a Burlington elementary school resigns after colleagues accuse her of reporting to work drunk. But she quickly finds anoth…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
RACINE — A Racine man is facing an array of felony charges after more than 2.5 pounds of drugs and four handguns were reportedly found in his …
A man is recovering from a gunshot he received from a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy he allegedly attacked Monday morning at Ascension …