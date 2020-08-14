Marco Andretti breaks 233 mph on 'Fast Friday' at Indy

"The first thing you need is speed and then you need to put the four laps together," Andretti said. "The luxury is we have the speed. We don't need to find speed, we need to find four laps."

Fernando Alonso was ready to practice after the Arrow McLaren SP team worked into the early morning to fix the car Alonso crashed with an hour remaining in Thursday's practice session. The repair work to the Chevrolet went well after midnight.

Scott Dixon had an electrical issue at the start of the session and missed nearly 90 minutes of practice as Chip Ganassi Racing repaired the problem. When he got on track, the five-time IndyCar champion went 231.617 mph.

Team Penske, meanwhile, appeared not to be in a hurry to get on track and was just towing its cars out to pit lane 90 minutes into practice. Then reigning IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden turned just a few laps before Team Penske towed the car back to the garage as the organization recognized an issue and all its cars seemed to need immediate adjustments.

Three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, in likely his final 500 driving for Roger Penske, said the Penske cars can't get up to full speed.