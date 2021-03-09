March Story Trail open at River Bend Nature Center

CALEDONIA — The first book of the year is now on display on the Story Trail at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
The story trail is one of three segments of the Andis Chickadee Trail, an interactive trail designed to engage children and folks of all ages in an unstructured exploration of nature. The trail includes a monthly story trail, a natural playscape and an interpretive nature trail.
The book featured on the story trail changes monthly. The trails at River Bend are free and open to the public daily from dawn to dusk.
To learn more about River Bend, call 262-639-1515 or go to riverbendracine.org.
