March story trail featured at River Bend

CALEDONIA — The first book of this year will be on display through March 31 on the story trail at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

The story trail is one of three segments of the Andis Chickadee Trail, an interactive trail designed to engage children and people of all ages in an unstructured exploration of nature. The Chickadee Trail includes a monthly story trail, a natural playscape and an interpretive nature trail.

The book featured on the story trail changes monthly. The trails at River Bend are free and open to the public every day from dawn to dusk.

