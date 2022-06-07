Maquan D. McAllister, 3500 block of Spring Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping.
Members of a group who gathered at the hospital afterward told journalists that the shooting occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died May 20 after he fled a Racine Police officer and was shot.
Her parents ran one Mount Pleasant restaurant, Los Mariachis. Now, she runs three restaurants and two food trucks. | "THE TACO LIFE CHOSE US"
MOUNT PLEASANT — A 16-year-old boy from Racine allegedly stole his mother’s Kia SUV before being arrested Friday night in Caledonia after he w…
A prayer during a funeral burial was being led. Seconds later, multiple people were shot and dozens more were on the ground, surrounding the coffin of Da'Shontay "Day Day" King and fearing for their lives.
Terry Jackson appeared in person in court Wednesday morning.
A Racine man faces charges after he allegedly committed a hit-and-run that resulted in a motorcyclist suffering a life-threatening brain bleed on Memorial Day.
Aug. 20, 1984 – May 20, 2022
A Racine man has been accused of selling cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana. His nickname has been identified as "Papers."
Reefpoint Marina was built in 1987 with a 25-year life expectancy. It is now on year 35; infrastructure is deteriorating. Planned upgrades include ADA compliance, new decking, new fuel tanks and a public access dock. The total number of slips would also decrease to 614 to accommodate for larger boats.
A Racine man allegedly fired a gun within 1,000 feet of Roosevelt Elementary School. The shots were reported during the school day.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.