Maple syrup hikes planned at Petrifying Springs County Park

SOMERS — Pringle Nature Center in Bristol is hosting maple syrup kikes in Petrifying Springs County Park, 761 Green Bay Road.
Participants on the hikes will learn about how maple syrup is produced and taste Pringle’s own syrup.
Hikes are offered at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, March 19 and 26. The cost is $6 (or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle). Advance registration is required; go to pringlenc.org.
Note: Pringle also offers the program at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, to home school families.