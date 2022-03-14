 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maple syrup hikes planned at Petrifying Springs County Park

  • 0

SOMERS — Pringle Nature Center in Bristol is hosting maple syrup kikes in Petrifying Springs County Park, 761 Green Bay Road.

Participants on the hikes will learn about how maple syrup is produced and taste Pringle’s own syrup.

Hikes are offered at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, March 19 and 26. The cost is $6  (or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle). Advance registration is required; go to pringlenc.org.

Note: Pringle also offers the program at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, to home school families.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News