Johnny Manziel's time in the Canadian Football League is over.
The CFL terminated the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner's contract with the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday. The league also informed the eight other teams that it wouldn't register a contract for Manziel if any tried to sign him.
"We advised Montreal that Johnny had violated one of the conditions we had set for him to be in our league. And Montreal announced his release today," CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in Vancouver. "We didn't release the terms of those conditions then and we're not going to do that now.
"We're trying to do what we believe is in the best interests of the entire league. The conditions we set, we thought were the right ones. Those conditions have been violated and we feel it's best, and Montreal feels its best, to let Johnny move on. And we think it's best for our league that he do the same. And we wish him well."
A post on Manziel's Twitter account indicated he was already looking for other opportunities.
"I want to thank (Alouettes coach Mike Sherman), my teammates and the CFL fans," Manziel tweeted . "My time there re-established my love for the game of football and the work that goes into it. I look forward to exploring new options within the United States."
One option for the former Texas A&M star and onetime Cleveland Brown could be the Alliance of American Football, which kicked off its inaugural season earlier this month. Manziel said he was intrigued by the prospect of playing in either that or Xtreme Football League, which begins operation next year.
College football
A federal judge is soon expected to hand down a decision that could lead to sweeping changes in college sports.
On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Dennis Dodd from CBS Sports and AP's Ralph Russo discuss the so-called Alston antitrust case against the NCAA. Plaintiffs want the courts to strike down the NCAA's rules that prohibit schools from compensating football and basketball players beyond an athletic scholarship. Dodd and Russo explain the NCAA's defense, the potential ramifications and how schools and conferences have been quietly preparing for the fallout.
They also discuss how Zion Williamson's injury sparked another round of debate about paying college athletes and why, in reality, college athletes have been getting paid for years.
Auto racing
A crash by Sebastian Vettel in Montmelo, Spain dealt Ferrari its biggest setback so far in this year's Formula One preseason testing, keeping the team from running many laps on Wednesday.
Vettel crashed into a tire barrier after losing control on Turn 3 at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. His car went through the gravel and hit the barrier head-on. The German driver did not sustain any significant injuries but was taken to the medical center for precautionary checks.
"I had a feeling there was an issue with the front left corner of the car and from then on, there was nothing I could do to avoid the impact," Vettel said. "The good thing is I am totally fine."
Ferrari said Vettel was "off due to a mechanical problem." It said the damaged car was sent back to the garage "for all the needed checks."
The Italian team did not specify what problem led to Vettel's crash after he ran only 40 laps in the morning session of the second of four days of testing.
The crash prompted a red flag, and Vettel's Ferrari had to be towed back to the garage.
Because of the damage on the car, Charles Leclerc went to the track with only a few minutes left and only managed to run one lap. Ferrari, which dominated the first days of testing last week, ended with the fewest laps of all teams on Wednesday.
Soccer
Alex Morgan scored her 99th international goal, but Yuka Momiki responded with a stoppage-time equalizer and Japan tied the United States 2-2 in Chester, Pa., in the SheBelieves Cup tuneup tournament for the Women's World Cup.
Megan Rapinoe also scored for the Americans in a rematch of the last two Women's World Cup finals.
Emi Nakajima scored in the 67th minute for eighth-ranked Japan after a poor clearance from Tierna Davidson, and Morgan chested home the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute off a pass from Christen Press — a minute after Press entered the game.
But Momiki stunned the crowd with a 91st-minute goal from close range.
The match was part of the opening day of the round-robin tournament that features four of the world's top 10 teams. England beat Brazil 2-1 in the first game of the doubleheader at Talen Energy Stadium, home of Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union.
Exactly 100 days before the orld Cup kicks off in France, U.S. coach Jill Ellis deployed a mostly first-choice lineup with the exceptions of the injured Lindsey Horan and Becky Sauerbrunn.
