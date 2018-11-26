MANUAL & ELECTRIC HAIR CLIPPERS:In the early 1920s, Racine inventors must have been thinking a lot about grooming habits. Hometown entrepreneurs Mathew Andis and John Oster developed a hand-operated hair clipper to touch up the popular bobbed haircuts of the day. Soon barbers everywhere were clipping away with their sartorial device. Andis also developed an electric clipper that remains the industry standard. The Andis Co., 1800 Renaissance Blvd, Sturtevant, still makes clippers today.

Andis Ivan mh 008.jpg
Ivan Zoot of the Andis Company demonstrates hair cutting techniques at a professional seminar at the Racine Marriott hotel, Sunday, June 22, 2008.

 

