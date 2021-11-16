Manny Piña signs with World Series champion Braves

The World Series champion Atlanta Braves added depth at catcher by signing Manny Piña to a two-year, $8 million contract Monday.

Piña is the first player filing for free agency after the World Series to sign with a different club.

He will make $3.5 million next season and $4.5 million in 2023. The contract also includes a $4 million club option for 2024 with no buyout.

The 34-year-old Piña hit a career-best 13 home runs in 75 games with Milwaukee this past season, his sixth with Brewers.

He joins starting Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who agreed during the season to a $16 million, two-year contract covering 2022-23 that includes an $8 million club option for 2024.

D’Arnaud and Piña give Braves a couple of veteran catchers to hold down the position while top prospect Shea Langeliers gets additional seasoning the minors.

Piña agreed to donate 1% of his earnings in each year of his contract to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher Jose Berríos on a seven-year, $131 million deal, pending a physical, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old right-hander at the July trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins. The two-time All-Star was due to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement from the Blue Jays about the deal and the person was not authorized to speak about it.

Berríos went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto down the stretch. He finished 12-9 last season with a 3.52 ERA overall. Berríos, who is from Puerto Rico, was taken 32nd overall by the Twins in the 2012 amateur draft and has been a durable and reliable starter.

Berríos struck out 204 in 192 innings last season. He has gone 60-47 with a 4.04 ERA in six seasons in the majors.

Randy Arozarena won AL Rookie of the Year honors with a superb follow-up to his 2020 postseason heroics while Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India earned NL Rookie of the Year on Monday night.

The standout years for Arozarena and India highlight the changing profile of a good MLB leadoff hitter. Both players have speed and a good eye, but also considerable power. It’s the first time since 1953 that the rookie of the year winners were both primarily leadoff hitters. That season, Detroit’s Harvey Kuenn and Brooklyn’s Jim Gilliam won.

ANGELS: The Los Angeles’ Angels pitching staff makeover is underway.

On Tuesday, the team agreed to terms with starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard on a one-year, $21 million deal pending a physical, according to several media reports, striking a deal with the former All-Star to join their rotation for the 2022 season.

Syndergaard, 29, was one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this winter. Once among baseball’s most promising young pitchers, the right-hander has thrown only two innings the last two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

He was extended a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer by the New York Mets to return to the team next season.

The Angels, however, reportedly offered him more money, even though it will cost them a second-round draft pick (because of MLB rules pertaining to players who have been extended qualifying offers) and put another big salary on the books for 2022. They now have about $151.5 million committed to next year’s payroll, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts, including estimated salaries for arbitration and pre-arbitration players.

When healthy, Syndergaard showed flashes of dominance. After posting a 3.24 ERA as a rookie in 2015, he earned his lone All-Star selection in a 2016 season in which he had a 2.60 ERA, won 14 games and struck out 218 batters.

