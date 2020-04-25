Manning fired by Wake Forest

Danny Manning never built a winner at Wake Forest. Now the school is looking for a new coach and direction.
Wake Forest fired Manning on Saturday after losing seasons in five of his six years with one NCAA Tournament appearance. The move came more than six weeks after the Demon Deacons lost to Pittsburgh in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, ending the season shortly before the coronavirus pandemic led to a shutdown of college and professional sports.
The decision came after what athletic director John Currie called an "overall evaluation” of a program with two winning seasons in the past decade going back to the days of Jeff Bzdelik.
“As time goes by, we're able to resume things,” Currie said Saturday in a video teleconference. “We never stopped working on this particular program because it is so important to all of us, just like we haven't stopped with the day-to-day duties. ... But certainly the onset of the pandemic played a role in the timing of today's announcement.”
Manning, a former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, went 78-111 in Winston-Salem with a 30-80 mark in ACC regular-season games. Those league struggles included a 6-49 mark in league road games and 1-6 in the ACC Tournament.
Currie said he and Manning notified the team earlier Saturday in a video teleconference. Associate head coach and program great Randolph Childress will lead the team in the interim.
Currie declined to discuss details of Manning's contract or financial obligations tied to the change. Manning received an extension after his lone NCAA Tournament trip in 2017, though the private school typically doesn't make terms public.
“Ultimately this is a basketball decision,” Currie said, adding later: “In this particular decision, if you look at the overall program and where we are right now, the economics support the decision.”
Manning had said after the Pitt loss on March 10 he “absolutely” expected to return, as well as in subsequent interviews in recent weeks.
“I wish the program nothing but success going forward,” Manning said in a school statement Saturday.
The Demon Deacons appeared to be trending upward in 2017, when sophomore John Collins led the Demon Deacons to a 19-win season and a .500 league mark along with a spot in the NCAA’s First Four.
But Collins left to become a first-round NBA draft pick, while junior Dino Mitoglou left to play professionally in Europe. And over the next few seasons, key players such as Bryant Crawford, Doral Moore and Keyshawn Woods left with eligibility remaining to pursue professional careers or play elsewhere in college.
It happened again in the past two weeks, with junior Chaundee Brown announcing he would enter his name into the NBA draft as well as the NCAA transfer portal.
Amid that turnover, Manning’s program never was able to build on the 2017 run, going 11-20 in each of the following two seasons.
Boxing
Boxing is set to resume in Nicaragua on Saturday with a televised eight-fight card in front of a live audience in Managua.
The threat of the coronavirus was dismissed by promoter Rosendo Álvarez, the former two-time world champion.
“Here we don’t fear the coronavirus, and there is no quarantine. The three deaths (reported so far by the Ministry of Health) came from outside and nobody within the country has been contaminated,” said Álvarez, known as “El Búfalo.”
He said he signed up 16 local boxers for the card, which is being televised by ESPN Latinoamerica (from OOOO GMT), because “Nicaragua is a poor country and the boxers have to eat. They can’t stay shut up in their house.
“This is the only gymnasium in the world that is open and active this Saturday.”
The government insists Nicaragua has been barely touched by COVID-19. The Ministry of Health reports only 11 positive cases and the three deaths. Meanwhile, in neighboring or nearby countries the regional Central American Integration System has reported roughly 13,000 cases and about 500 deaths.
The Nicaraguan baseball and soccer leagues are still playing, and Saturday's local sports pages included stories on a triathlon and school wrestling tournaments. President Daniel Ortega recently ordered 1.8 million students back to school and 170,000 state employees back to work following a 15-day vacation.
This month alone, the government Tourism Institute promoted at least 81 mass events, including carnivals and parades. The government's approach has prompted expressions of concern from the Pan American Health Organization and alarmed local experts.
“Popular celebrations, massive funerals, marches and similar activities increase the risk of multiple simultaneous outbreaks in the whole country,” warned epidemiologist Álvaro Ramírez. “I still don't understand what the government is betting on."
Soccer
Aston Villa players will take a 25% pay cut to help the English Premier League club during the coronavirus outbreak.
“First-team players, first-team coaches and senior management have all agreed to defer 25% of their salaries for four months to assist the club during this period of uncertainty with a further review taking place at the end of this period,” club chief executive Christian Purslow said in a statement.
It was also announced that a National Health Service trust is to offer maternity care at Villa’s home ground in Birmingham following the success of a similar tie-up with nearby West Bromwich Albion.
Tennis
Former Grand Slam doubles champion Bob Hewitt was released from prison on parole on Friday after serving nearly four years of a six-year sentence for the rape and sexual assault of girls he coached in South Africa in the 1980s and 1990s.
The three victims were all minors at the time.
Hewitt, who was stripped of his place in the Tennis Hall of Fame after the allegations surfaced, was back at his home near the city of Port Elizabeth on South Africa's south coast, the Department of Corrections said.
Hewitt, who is now 80, was convicted in 2015. He was found guilty of raping one girl, who was under the age of 16 at the time, in 1981, and raping another girl under 16 in 1982. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting a third girl, who was under the age of 18, in 1994.
He was jailed in 2016 after failing with an appeal against his sentence.
South African media reported the victims, who waited 20 years or more for justice, opposed his parole. He was eligible after serving half his sentence.
