The New York Jets could be targeting Peyton Manning as their next general manager.

Speculation to the effect is circulating, according to news and rumor website ProFootballTalk. The idea is not without foundation.

Adam Gase, the Jets’ coach and acting general manager, has a strong relationship with the Hall of Fame quarterback. Gase was Manning’s QB coach and offensive coordinator for three seasons with the Broncos. Manning threw an NFL-record 55 touchdown passes in Gase’s first season as offensive coordinator.

Johnson fired GM Mike Maccagnan Wednesday in a move that stunned many in the football world.

