Manchester United fans voice their displeasure

Anti-ownership protests by Manchester United fans forced the postponement of a Premier League game on Sunday against Liverpool after the stadium was stormed and thousands more supporters blocked access into Old Trafford as they demanded the Glazer family sell the club.
The unprecedented cancelation of a game in the world’s richest soccer league due to fan protests is the culmination of long-running anger against the American owners that began with a 2005 leveraged takeover that loaded debt onto the club. But the wrath of supporters has boiled over in the two weeks since the New York Stock Exchange listed club was part of the failed European Super League breakaway that collapsed amid a groundswell of condemnation.
Supporters gaining access to the pitch — before the two teams even traveled to Old Trafford — was even more startling given the strict coronavirus measures in place around the stadium that keep games closed to any spectators. One of the flares set off by fans was launched into the stands where the Sky Sports television team was already broadcasting more than two hours ahead of the scheduled kickoff.
Although the protest had been announced in advance, the stadium forecourt on Sir Matt Busby Way was still able to be accessed by thousands of fans — many chanting “We want Glazers out” as flares were set off.
The crowd was only dispersed after baton-wielding police and officers on horseback charged fans as clashes erupted under a shower of flying glass bottles about 20 minutes before the game was due to have started. Two police officers were injured and one required emergency treatment for a “significant slash wound to his face” after being attacked with a bottle, the Manchester force said.
United said the game was postponed “due to safety and security considerations around the protest” after discussions with police, authorities and the league.“Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest,” United said in a statement. “However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations.”
Golf
Hyo Joo Kim shot a final-round 8-under 64 and then watched from the comfort of the clubhouse as Hannah Green bogeyed her final two holes to hand Kim a one-stroke victory Sunday in the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship.
Kim sat in the dining room at Sentosa Golf Club and munched on some late afternoon snacks while watching Green take a one-stroke lead to the 17th. But Green three-putted the par-3 hole to leave Kim tied for the lead. Then the Australian bogeyed the 18th after she missed the green and a comeback putt for par after a poor chip.
Kim finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271. It was Kim’s fourth LPGA title, including a major at the 2014 Evian Championship, and her first LPGA Tour win in five years.
Green’s 69 left her in second place. Three players were tied for third — Patty Tavatanakit shot 65 and third-round leader Lin Xiyu and world No. 2 Inbee Park had 70s to finish two strokes behind.
Kim’s final round featured eight birdies, a major turnaround from her wild third round in which she had six birdies, six pars and six bogeys.
“Winning after such a long time, it feels like my first win of all,” Kim said. “I thought everybody had the opportunity to win. I didn’t make any mistakes on the front nine, and as I went to the back nine, I felt I might be able to win it.”
Auto racing
Kyle Busch blew a restart in overtime that should have cost him a race he’d dominated at Kansas Speedway. Given a second chance, Busch corrected his mistake and earned the 61st Truck Series win of his career.
The win Saturday night was the fifth straight for Kyle Busch Motorsports and manufacturer Toyota has won all seven Truck Series races this year. Busch has won twice this year.
Busch won the first two stages and led a race-high 59 of the 140 laps. He got beat by Ross Chastain when the race first went to overtime as Busch struggled to get his Tundra through the gears.
Chastain sailed past Busch and pulled Zane Smith with him as Busch plummeted into traffic. But a spin deeper in the field brought out the caution, set up a restart for a second overtime and gave Busch another chance.
He restarted in the second row behind Chastain and Smith, darted to the top, pulled around to the front of the field and drove to the win by .665-seconds over Chastain. He did his customary bow with the checkered flag to the limited spectators permitted in the grandstands.
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday at Abingdon, Va., his family and the series said. He was 42.
- No details were given about his death.
- McClure had posted on social media as recently as Saturday.
The Washington County sheriff’s office said McClure’s body was sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.