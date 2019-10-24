RACINE — A 39-year-old man from Salem Lakes and a 35-year-old woman from Burlington face drug charges after they allegedly sold heroin and cocaine out of their van while two children sat in the backseat.
According to a criminal complaint:
In spring 2019, Jami and Jason Cozort sold 0.9 grams of heroin and 1.1 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
The sale was allegedly made in the parking lot of Regency Mall. As the Cozorts were measuring the cocaine and heroin in the front seat of their van, the informant said that they sat in the backseat “between two young children sitting in car seats,” according to complaint.
In September, Jami Cozort was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, manufacture/delivery of heroin and two counts of neglecting a child, all of which are felonies. In Kenosha County, she is also facing misdemeanor charges of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Then on Thursday, Jason Cozort first appeared in Racine County court as he faces felony charges of manufacture/deliver heroin, manufacture/deliver cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
A preliminary hearing for Jason Cozort is scheduled for Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Jami Cozort’s next court date, a pre-trial hearing in Kenosha County, is scheduled for Wednesday.
As of Thursday afternoon, Jason Cozort was being held in Racine County Jail on a cash bond of $15,000. He has prior convictions of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of narcotic drugs in 1999 in Kenosha County, a 2015 conviction for possession of controlled substance in Kenosha, and four OWI convictions, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
