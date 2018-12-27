ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Police have arrested a 42-year-old Anchorage man suspected of stealing a front-end loader and using it as his get-away vehicle after a burglary.
Police say Brian Petross was held Wednesday on suspicion of vehicle theft, burglary, theft, reckless driving and criminal mischief. Online court documents do not list his attorney.
A person walking a dog Wednesday morning reported a broken door at a west-side hair salon.
Officers determined someone drove a front-end loader to the salon, picked up a frozen planter, smashed the front door window, entered the business and stole numerous items.
While responding to another burglary, officers spotted the front-end loader and conducted a traffic stop.
They arrested Petross and determined he had stolen the heavy equipment Saturday from a secured lot on the city’s east side.
